First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 57 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,605,899.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,605,899.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,053 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Down 0.4 %

CHE stock opened at $538.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $551.86 and a 200-day moving average of $587.64. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

