First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -268.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

