First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 3,367 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $28.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

