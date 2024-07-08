First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 592,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,986 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000.

Shares of FPEI opened at $18.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $18.46.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

