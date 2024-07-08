First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $12,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $51.32 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

