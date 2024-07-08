First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 225,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 138.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $46.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.07.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

