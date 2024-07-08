FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
FirstEnergy Price Performance
FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $40.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Scotiabank lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.09.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
