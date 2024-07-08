Flagstone Financial Management Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Flagstone Financial Management lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Flagstone Financial Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $4,101,040,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,600,970,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,882,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $547,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,128 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,591,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $647,064,000 after buying an additional 2,222,950 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 50.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,918,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $596,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,288 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,053. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $190.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $192.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

