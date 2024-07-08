Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Position Boosted by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $192,375.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.62.

FND stock opened at $93.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.47 and a 200-day moving average of $113.66. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.73. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

