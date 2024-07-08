FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.00

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FORM

FormFactor Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,767,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $339,801.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,394. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 86,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at $5,633,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 132,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.