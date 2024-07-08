Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Upgraded at TD Cowen

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $72.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $268,686,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Fortive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,792 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 19.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,463,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,253,000 after buying an additional 1,045,245 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,929,000 after buying an additional 878,523 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 15,382.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after buying an additional 630,678 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

