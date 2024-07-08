Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $24.76 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Insider Transactions at Four Corners Property Trust

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,475.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

