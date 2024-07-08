Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of FOX worth $13,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $70,598,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,243,000 after buying an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 315.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,052,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,108,000 after buying an additional 799,383 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,015,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,081,000 after buying an additional 146,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,155,000 after buying an additional 456,546 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.82.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

