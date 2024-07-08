Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 123.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.89.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV opened at $123.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.74. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $149.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.83%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.