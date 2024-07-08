Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Position Reduced by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 442,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,922 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 522,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 73,245 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,473 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN opened at $22.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 70.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

