Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Lowered to $23.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $25.50 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s current price.

BEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE BEN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.10. 809,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647,746. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 708,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 147,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,547,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Franklin Resources by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,024 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,491,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after acquiring an additional 144,843 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

