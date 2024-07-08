FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XDEC. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 493,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 6.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,618 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 341,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 255,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 195,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of XDEC opened at $36.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

