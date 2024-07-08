FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Polaris Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.20. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PII. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.36.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $74.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Polaris has a 52 week low of $73.34 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average of $88.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Polaris by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,957,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,375,000 after buying an additional 48,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

