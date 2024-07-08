FY2024 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Decreased by Analyst

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Capital One Financial reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

CHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $82.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.94. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,852,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,311,000 after purchasing an additional 257,880 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,963 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,317,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,221,000 after purchasing an additional 213,235 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,599,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,900,000 after acquiring an additional 307,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,723,000 after acquiring an additional 265,853 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.