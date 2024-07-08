GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 2.8%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 4,838,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 26,389,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GME. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get GameStop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GameStop

GameStop Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.66 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,647 shares of company stock worth $300,183 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,143,000 after buying an additional 167,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,606,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 289,947 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 11.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,479,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 147,655 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in GameStop by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 542,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.