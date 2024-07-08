GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $10.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. GDS has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth about $17,290,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,928,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after buying an additional 773,378 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,952,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,722,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

