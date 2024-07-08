General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 88.0% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $453,000. Choreo LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 7.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in General Electric by 7.9% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $254,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

General Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GE traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,132. The firm has a market cap of $177.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

