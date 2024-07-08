General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Raised by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of General Mills by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 99,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 21,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $63.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $77.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.64.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

