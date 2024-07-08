Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 18,202 Shares of WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) Stock

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 18,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$23,662.60 ($15,775.07).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 11,503 shares of WAM Leaders stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.27 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$14,551.30 ($9,700.86).

On Friday, June 28th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 7,612 shares of WAM Leaders stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$9,705.30 ($6,470.20).

On Wednesday, June 26th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 9,204 shares of WAM Leaders stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.27 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$11,643.06 ($7,762.04).

On Monday, June 24th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 15,550 shares of WAM Leaders stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,826.25 ($13,217.50).

On Friday, June 21st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 15,302 shares of WAM Leaders stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,586.56 ($13,057.71).

On Friday, May 31st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson 19,612 shares of WAM Leaders stock.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, May 19th. This is a boost from WAM Leaders’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. WAM Leaders’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

