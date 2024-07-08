GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.28 and last traded at $34.00. 807,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,772,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GCT shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.07.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GigaCloud Technology

In related news, CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,769,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,464,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GigaCloud Technology news, CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,769,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,464,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 93,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $2,764,638.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,219,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,152,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,450,956 shares of company stock worth $50,391,847. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in GigaCloud Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in GigaCloud Technology by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.