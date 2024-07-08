goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $4.89 Per Share

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for goeasy in a report released on Thursday, July 4th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.85. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $17.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.99 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.77 by C$0.06. goeasy had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of C$357.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.44 million.

GSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$192.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$208.80.

goeasy Trading Down 2.0 %

TSE:GSY opened at C$181.00 on Monday. goeasy has a one year low of C$101.34 and a one year high of C$206.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.07, a current ratio of 26.61 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$184.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$170.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.47%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

