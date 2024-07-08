Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC remained flat at $32.09 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,579. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

