Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,319 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,776 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 722,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 76,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,029. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $35.13.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

