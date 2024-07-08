Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,936. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.38 and a 200-day moving average of $253.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.11.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

