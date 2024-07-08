Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.65. The company had a trading volume of 576,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,881. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.23. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

