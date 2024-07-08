Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $107,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,487,000 after purchasing an additional 228,840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $558.24. 815,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,319,938. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $559.26. The company has a market cap of $481.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $534.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

