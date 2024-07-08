Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $143.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,755,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,580,485. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $396.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

