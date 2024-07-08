Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 98 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,181,346,000 after purchasing an additional 749,654 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,952 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,471,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,006,490,000 after buying an additional 58,681 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,812,920,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,636,212,000 after purchasing an additional 47,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $915.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.17.

BlackRock stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $787.88. The company had a trading volume of 163,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,135. The firm has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $781.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $792.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

