Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.94. 4,235,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,877,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.95 and its 200-day moving average is $157.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $192.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.