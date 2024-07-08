Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GFI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Gold Fields stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

