Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.30. 118,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,707,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,190,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,652 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 1,318.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 786,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 730,609 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $8,927,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 463.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 610,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 502,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,402,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,767,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

