Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Trading Up 38.2%

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 38.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). 2,117,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,398,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Goldstone Resources Stock Up 53.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.11.

About Goldstone Resources

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

