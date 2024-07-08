GSK (NYSE:GSK) Downgraded by UBS Group

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get GSK alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GSK

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $38.84 on Monday. GSK has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30. The company has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GSK will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in GSK by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.