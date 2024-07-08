Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. On average, analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 2.6 %
GNTY stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $342.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.58.
GNTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
