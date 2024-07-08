Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 146 ($1.85) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.32% from the stock’s current price.
Halfords Group Price Performance
Halfords Group stock opened at GBX 149.46 ($1.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 147.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 163.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £327.22 million, a P/E ratio of 996.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.58. Halfords Group has a 1 year low of GBX 125 ($1.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 244.80 ($3.10).
