Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 146 ($1.85) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.32% from the stock’s current price.

Halfords Group stock opened at GBX 149.46 ($1.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 147.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 163.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £327.22 million, a P/E ratio of 996.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.58. Halfords Group has a 1 year low of GBX 125 ($1.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 244.80 ($3.10).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

