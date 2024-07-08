Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

