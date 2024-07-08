Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,201 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $557.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $534.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.82. The firm has a market cap of $481.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $558.06.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

