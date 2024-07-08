HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TNYA. William Blair began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TNYA opened at $2.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $229.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.42. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $7.01.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

