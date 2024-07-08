HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.22% of HCA Healthcare worth $196,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE HCA traded down $4.55 on Monday, hitting $315.75. 615,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $344.20. The company has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.22.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

