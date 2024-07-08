Head to Head Analysis: UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) versus The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN)

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) and UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and UMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Baldwin Insurance Group -4.29% 9.21% 2.82% UMC N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and UMC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.27 billion 3.38 -$90.14 million ($0.92) -39.63 UMC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

UMC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Baldwin Insurance Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Baldwin Insurance Group and UMC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 UMC 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.57%. Given The Baldwin Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than UMC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of UMC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

The Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMC has a beta of 21.98, suggesting that its share price is 2,098% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Baldwin Insurance Group beats UMC on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About UMC

UMC, Inc. provides medical insurance claims coding and processing, electronic medical records storage, chargemaster review, pricing comparison, and accounts receivable management services to healthcare providers. Its customers primarily include hospitals, medical clinics, and physician practitioners in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Medicorp, Inc. and changed its name to UMC, Inc. in May 2007. UMC, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Pampa, Texas.

