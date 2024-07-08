Head to Head Survey: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and Future FinTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -7.76% N/A -21.56% Future FinTech Group -95.03% -71.02% -51.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of MediaAlpha shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $388.15 million 2.12 -$40.42 million ($0.68) -18.40 Future FinTech Group $34.87 million 0.29 -$33.65 million N/A N/A

This table compares MediaAlpha and Future FinTech Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Future FinTech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MediaAlpha.

Volatility & Risk

MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future FinTech Group has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MediaAlpha and Future FinTech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 1 1 5 0 2.57 Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

MediaAlpha currently has a consensus price target of $22.43, suggesting a potential upside of 79.29%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Summary

MediaAlpha beats Future FinTech Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Future FinTech Group

(Get Free Report)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform. It also engages in coal and aluminum ingots supply chain financing and trading; financial technology service; and cryptocurrency market data and information service businesses, as well as services related to the application and development of blockchain-based technology in financial technology. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.