Head-To-Head Survey: Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) versus Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and Tonix Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virpax Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $176.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21,897.25%. Given Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tonix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Virpax Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Virpax Pharmaceuticals and Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virpax Pharmaceuticals N/A -345.87% -161.82% Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -83.03% -66.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.2% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virpax Pharmaceuticals and Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virpax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$15.19 million N/A N/A Tonix Pharmaceuticals $7.77 million 0.31 -$116.66 million ($177.32) 0.00

Virpax Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Tonix Pharmaceuticals beats Virpax Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain. The company's preclinical stage product candidates also comprise AnQlar, an anti-viral barrier to prevent or reduce the risk or the intensity of viral infections in humans, including influenza and SARS-CoV-2; and NobrXiol, an investigational formulation to be delivered via the nasal route to enhance cannabidiol transport to the brain. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults. Its portfolio focuses on central nervous system disorders, as well as rare disease, immunology, and infectious disease product candidates. The company's priority is to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablet), which has completed two positive Phase 3 studies for the management of fibromyalgia. TNX-102 SL is also being developed to treat fibromyalgia-type Long COVID, a chronic post-acute COVID-19 condition. Its TNX-1300 (cocaine esterase) is a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication and has been granted breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA. The company's rare disease development portfolio comprises TNX-2900, an intranasal potentiated oxytocin for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS). Its immunology portfolio includes TNX-1500, which is a biologic to address organ transplant rejection and autoimmune diseases. The company's infectious disease pipeline includes TNX-801, a vaccine in development to prevent smallpox and mpox. TNX-801 also serves as the live virus vaccine platform or recombinant pox vaccine platform for other infectious diseases, including TNX-1800 and TNX-1850, in development as a vaccine to protect against COVID-19. Its infectious disease development portfolio also comprises TNX-3900, and TNX-4200 are orally available CD45 antagonists in preclinical development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chatham, New Jersey.

