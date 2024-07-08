Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives $6.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on HL shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,182.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,019.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,105 shares of company stock worth $329,486. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tactive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 107,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 40,730 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Hecla Mining by 159,629.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 424,615 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $42,576,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 32,478 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.29.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

