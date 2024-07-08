Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Trading Up 22.1%

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 22.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02). Approximately 314,267,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 162,153,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.17 ($0.01).

Helium One Global Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of £54.57 million, a P/E ratio of -148.75 and a beta of -0.13.

About Helium One Global

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. Its project portfolio includes the Rukwa project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 1,899 square kilometers located in southwestern Tanzania; the Eyasi project, which include three prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 807 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania; and the Balangida project comprises one prospecting license covering an area of approximately 259 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania.

