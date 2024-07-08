Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Financial Analysis

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust 27.02% 14.82% 3.49% Highwoods Properties 15.78% 5.44% 2.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

76.6% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Highwoods Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust $277.53 million 3.55 $44.26 million $2.83 13.57 Highwoods Properties $834.00 million 3.30 $148.71 million $1.22 21.29

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Residential Trust. NexPoint Residential Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highwoods Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Highwoods Properties pays out 163.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and Highwoods Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 Highwoods Properties 1 5 2 0 2.13

NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus price target of $37.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.69%. Highwoods Properties has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.70%. Given NexPoint Residential Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NexPoint Residential Trust is more favorable than Highwoods Properties.

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats Highwoods Properties on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Highwoods is in the work-placemaking business. We believe that by creating environments and experiences where the best and brightest can achieve together what they cannot apart, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our stakeholders.

